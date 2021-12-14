Michigan school district sets new safety plan after shooting

By COREY WILLIAMS and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

OXFORD, Mich. (AP) — Administrators in a Michigan school district where four students were shot to death have announced that a zero tolerance policy toward threats was being adopted, as well as other initiatives aimed at improving safety. The Oxford Community Schools Board of Education was told of the changes at its meeting Tuesday — two weeks after the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School that also wounded six students and a teacher. An official told the board that “anything that is remotely violent immediately goes to the administration and law enforcement.” Students also will be removed from the school until a mental health evaluation is done. Ethan Crumbley, 15, has been charged as an adult with murder and other crimes.