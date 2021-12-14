Omicron spreading so fast it threatens Britain’s hospitals

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Health Secretary Sajid Javid says the omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading so rapidly that it has the potential to overwhelm Britain’s hospitals. He says that has highlighted the need to strengthen restrictions and accelerate the delivery of booster vaccines. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is calling for thousands of volunteers to staff new vaccination centers in shopping areas, stadiums and racecourses as the government accelerates its booster program to combat the omicron variant. Johnson has set a target of giving booster shots to all adults by the end of this year to stem the tide of omicron and long lines formed Tuesday at vaccination centers around the country.