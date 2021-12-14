Penelope Cruz honored by MoMA for her career in cinema

By CLAUDIA TORRENS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — During a tribute to her career at the Museum of Modern Art in New York (MoMA), Penelope Cruz recalled the Betamax videotape store that opened in her neighborhood, in a suburb of Madrid, when she was a child and that made her discover cinema. She says it was there where she rented all the films of Spanish movie director Pedro Almodóvar. Tuesday’s recognition to the actress comes a decade after the museum paid the same tribute to Almodóvar, who has worked with Cruz in seven films.