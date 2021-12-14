Polish youth is first known omicron case in mainland China

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Health ministry says that a Polish teenager who flew from Warsaw to China last week is continental China’s first person to test positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19. Ministry spokesman said Tuesday the teenager, who traveled with her mother, has been hospitalized in isolation. She shows no symptoms of illness. The spokesman said she tested negative before leaving Warsaw Dec. 6, but a test after arrival in China showed infection with the omicron, which was confirmed by a second test. One crew member of the plane that she traveled on tested positive for COVID-19, but there was no information as to the variant, the spokesman said. The plane returned empty to Poland, Polish media said. Hong Kong has reported a few omicron cases.