Sailor accused of burning US warship faces 2nd day in court

By JULIE WATSON

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A sailor accused of setting the fire that destroyed a U.S. warship last year faces his second day in court in a hearing to determine if he’ll go to trial. Ryan Mays will be back in a military on courtroom Tuesday after Navy prosecutors accused him of setting the blaze because he was disgruntled after dropping out of Navy SEAL training. Mays denies lighting the blaze aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in July 2020 at Naval Base San Diego. More than 60 sailors and civilians were treated for injuries. Defense lawyers for Mays say there is no physical evidence connecting him to the blaze