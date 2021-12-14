Serbia takes big step forward in EU membership talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — Serbia is taking a significant step toward joining the European Union. Belgrade opened talks Tuesday on a series of policies linked to the environment but it was warned that progress on its European path still depends on normalizing relations with its former territory, Kosovo. Countries wanting to join the 27-country EU must bring their laws into line with the bloc’s standards. That’s achieved by negotiations in 35 policy areas. Serbia can now start talks on climate change and environment, energy, transport policy and trans-European infrastructure networks. Serbian Prime Minster Ana Brnabic says it’s “a very important milestone for our European integration process.” But talks with Kosovo are bogged down.