The AP Interview: UN nuke chief says view of Iran blurred

By JON GAMBRELL and ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog has warned that the restrictions faced by his inspectors in Iran threaten to give the world only a “very blurred image” of Tehran’s program as it enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels. Speaking in a wide-ranging interview to The Associated Press on Tuesday, Rafael Mariano Grossi said that he wanted to tell Iran that there was “no way around” his inspectors at the International Atomic Energy Agency. Grossi’s warnings come as negotiations falter in Vienna to revive Tehran’s tattered nuclear deal. Hours earlier, the chief of Iran’s civilian nuclear program insisted his country would refuse the agency access to a sensitive centrifuge assembly plant.