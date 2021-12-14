Tornado victims include granddad who ‘stole the show’

By DYLAN LOVAN and RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

A grandfather who “stole the show” anytime he was around his grandchildren was among dozens of victims killed by tornadoes that ripped through five states in the Midwest and South. Sixty-two-year-old Kevin Dickey worked at an Amazon facility in Illinois, and his family said he had a strong bond with his co-workers. Among the others who perished were a 2-month-old in Kentucky whose family tried to protect her by putting her in a car seat and a longtime florist in Tennessee who recently started a job as an airport security worker.