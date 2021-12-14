UK lawmakers OK virus restrictions but Johnson faces dissent

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers have voted to approve new restrictions to curb the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a major revolt lawmakers in his own Conservative party opposed to the regulations. The House of Commons approved measures ordering masks to be worn indoors in England and requiring proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter nightclubs and large crowded events. The measures passed comfortably because of opposition party support, but scores of Conservatives voted against vaccine certification. It was the biggest rebellion of Johnson’s premiership, as some Conservatives used the votes to express their unhappiness with Johnson, whose approval ratings have plunged amid ethics scandals.