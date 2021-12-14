Virus and migrant worries spur EU to toughen border rules

By LORNE COOK

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is revamping the rules governing the movement of people and goods into and around Europe. It comes as coronavirus restrictions and fears over a “hybrid attack” from Belarus using migrants are straining Europe’s passport-free travel area. The Schengen travel zone includes 26 countries, four of them outside the EU. The removal of border controls between them has been a boon for business, trade and travel. But the system has been creaking since 2015, when over 1 million people entered the EU without authorization. European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas says the new proposals are “a balanced, necessary step” aimed at saving Schengen. They must be endorsed by EU countries and lawmakers to take effect.