Beijing Olympic athletes and their garbage face restrictions

BEIJING (AP) — Beijing Winter Olympics organizers say measures to prevent cross-infections between athletes and the outside world are being extended to holding their garbage inside the bubble dividing the two. Officials say that a team of special workers will be deployed to collect and transfer garbage inside the bubbles to prevent the risk of coronavirus leaking out into the outside world. Ma Boyang, who is in charge of Olympic village planning and operations, said the waste will be held at temporary storage sites, to be transferred later for processing. China has stressed the possibility of the virus being transmitted on inanimate objects, particularly frozen food, to a degree not seen in other nations.