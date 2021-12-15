Biden sees firsthand tornado toll across Kentucky landscape

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden has surveyed storm damage from the Kentucky sky. He’s seen neighborhoods in the town of Mayfield pockmarked by piles of debris and homes without roofs and windows. It’s evidence of the latest natural disaster in a year that has brought him to devastated communities across the nation to offer support and condolences. From a helicopter, Biden could view firsthand the toll from last weekend’s deadly tornadoes. More than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and seven other states, killing at least 88 people. Thousands of residents have lost their homes or are without power.