Blaze traps hundreds in Hong Kong tower, 13 hospitalized

By ZEN SOO

Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — Hundreds of people were trapped on the rooftop of a Hong Kong skyscraper after a major fire broke out, as firefighters rushed to stage a dramatic rescue and put out the blaze. The fire started in the early afternoon Wednesday at the World Trade Centre on Gloucester Road in the city’s popular Causeway Bay shopping district, according to a government notice. The 38-story tower houses both offices and a mall. At least 13 people were sent to hospital. Authorities say firefighters had largely put out the fire by the late afternoon and suspected the blaze started on building’s bottom floors.