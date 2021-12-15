EU, Germany send new warnings to Russia over Ukraine

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The head of the European Union’s executive commission has warned Russia that the bloc has a battery of additional sanctions ready if Moscow decides to invade neighboring Ukraine. On the eve of an EU summit on the issue, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that beyond scaling up and expanding existing sanctions, the EU can adopt “unprecedented measures with serious consequences for Russia.″ She didn’t elaborate what form any new sanctions would take. Germany’s new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, reinforced von der Leyen’s message Wednesday, telling German lawmakers that “any violation of territorial integrity will have its price — a high price — and we will speak with one voice on this.”