EXPLAINER: What’s next after Derek Chauvin’s guilty plea?

By AMY FORLITI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has pleaded guilty to a federal count alleging he willfully deprived George Floyd of his rights during the May 25, 2020, arrest that led to the Black man’s death. It means that Chauvin admitted for the first time that he violated Floyd’s rights. For Chauvin, it was probably attractive for removing the chance that he could spend life behind bars. Prosecutors are seeking 25 years, though with good time he would do less even if the judge gives the maximum. A plea agreement also calls for him to serve time in a federal facility, which one legal expert said would be safer than a state prison.