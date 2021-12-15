French MPs arrive in Taiwan for visit amid China tensions

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A group of six French lawmakers has arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit, following a similar trip led by a group of French parliamentarians in October that China sought to discourage. François de Rugy, the head of the Taiwan Friendship group in France’s lower house of Parliament, is leading the latest delegation’s visit, which will include meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other senior government officials. China claims Taiwan as part of its national territory and says the self-ruled island democracy should not have official government exchanges with other countries. Taiwan, however, has been stepping up exchanges with countries that don’t officially recognize it as a country.