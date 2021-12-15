Fulfer beats Jim Bob Duggar in Arkansas state senate primary

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) — A former city councilor has won the Republican nomination for an Arkansas state senate seat in a special primary election, beating out candidates that included “19 Kids and Counting” father Jim Bob Duggar. Poll results from Tuesday’s election show that Republican challenger Colby Fulfer, who is chief of staff for the city of Springdale and formerly served on the city’s council, won over 46% of the vote. Duggar drew roughly 15% of the vote. The candidates were among four Republicans seeking their party’s nomination for the seat, which opened up following the resignation of Republican Sen. Lance Eads. The election came days after one of Duggar’s sons, Josh, was convicted in federal court of receiving and possessing child pornography.