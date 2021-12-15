German court convicts Russian man of state-ordered killing

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A Berlin court has ruled that a Russian convicted of killing a Chechen man in Germany capital two years ago acted at the behest of Russian authorities. The Berlin regional court said Wednesday that Russian security services provided 56-year-old Vadim Krasikov with a false identity, fake passport and the resources to carry out the hit in Aug. 2019. Krasikov was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life imprisonment. The Kremlin has called the allegations of Russian involvement in the Berlin killing “absolutely groundless.” The slaying of Zelimkhan “Tornike” Khangoshvili, 40, a Georgian citizen of Chechen ethnicity sparked outrage in Germany and inflamed diplomatic tensions between Russia and Germany.