Germany expels Russian diplomats over state-ordered killing

By FRANK JORDANS
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says her country is expelling two Russian diplomats and has summoned Moscow’s ambassador for talks after a court concluded that Russia was behind the killing of a Chechen man in Berlin two years ago. Annalena Baerbock said the state-ordered killing constituted a “grave breach of German law and the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Germany.” A Russian man was convicted Wednesday of a brazen daylight killing in Germany’s capital that Berlin court judges said was ordered by federal authorities in Russia. The judges labeled the slaying as “state terrorism.” 

