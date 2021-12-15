In Kentucky, Biden sees firsthand toll of storm destruction

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE and ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

MAYFIELD, Ky. (AP) — President Joe Biden walked past debris piled shoulder-high, furniture torn to pieces and homes without roofs and walls during a visit to a Kentucky town rendered unrecognizable by tornadoes that brought death and destruction to the region over the weekend. Red brick dust swirled through Mayfield’s streets when Biden spoke to local officials and viewed the storm damage in one of the dozens of communities ravaged by the storms. More than 30 tornadoes tore through Kentucky and seven other states, killing at least 88 people. Thousands of residents have lost their houses or are without power.