Judge rejects motions by NY doc facing sex assault charges

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has rejected arguments aimed at dismissing sex assault charges against a former New York gynecologist. U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman also rejected a request Wednesday by lawyers for Robert Hadden that his upcoming trial be moved outside New York. The Englewood, New Jersey, resident was arrested last year. Hadden has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of sexually abusing young and unsuspecting patients for over two decades. Prosecutors say he brought victims across state lines for the purpose of sexual abuse while working as a medical doctor at Columbia University and at New York Presbyterian Hospital. He is free on $1 million bail.