Muslim org fires leader for working with anti-Muslim group

By JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The nation’s largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization has fired a chapter leader in Ohio for ethical and professional breaches that it says include a yearslong secret association with an anti-Muslim group. The Council on American-Islamic Relations-Ohio said executive and legal director Romin Iqbal was terminated Tuesday, after an independent forensic investigator determined he “spent years” recording meetings and passing inside information to the Investigative Project on Terrorism. CAIR-Ohio said Iqbal admitted to secretly working for the group after being confronted with evidence of misconduct. Iqbal declined comment through his attorney, Dave Thomas. Phone and email messages were left with IPT seeking comment.