Navalny’s daughter accepts EU rights award on his behalf

BRUSSELS (AP) — The young adult daughter of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny received a standing ovation from European Union lawmakers as she accepted the EU’s top human rights prize on her father’s behalf. The European Parliament named Navalny in October as the winner of this year’s Sakharov Prize. Navalny narrowly survived an August 2020 nerve agency poisoning and spent months recuperating in Germany. He was arrested and later imprisoned upon returning to Moscow. His daughter, Daria Navalnaya, displayed a framed picture of her father while delivering a speech to EU lawmakers on Wednesday. She said he wanted her to convey that “Russia is a part of Europe, and we strive to become a part of it.”