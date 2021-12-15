Nursing home worker, sisters among tornado victims

By RUSS BYNUM and BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A nursing home worker from Kentucky who had “such a bright personality.” Sisters from western Kentucky who worked at the only funeral home in their small town. A father and son from Florida who had traveled to Tennessee for a duck hunting trip. A woman who had just recently been elected to a school board seat after years of working as a teacher’s aide, school bus driver and finance director. Portraits of the victims from tornadoes that tore through the South and Midwest continued to emerge on Wednesday. President Joe Biden toured the devastation in Kentucky from the storms, which left at least 89 people dead in multiple states.