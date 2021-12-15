Philippines detects country’s 1st omicron cases

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine health department says it has detected the country’s first cases of the omicron strain of the coronavirus in two travelers who arrived from Japan and Nigeria in recent weeks. Health officials said Wednesday the travelers tested positive for the coronavirus after arrival and the results of additional tests showed on Tuesday that they were infected by the omicron strain. Officials added that both travelers were being kept in isolation but were showing no symptoms. The Philippines imposed one of the strictest and longest lockdowns in the world after the pandemic hit in March last year, causing the economy to plummet.