Record high temperatures, strong winds blow into Midwest

By MARGERY A. BECK

Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Much of the Midwest is bracing for strong winds, heavy rain and a chance of tornadoes as temperatures felt like summertime despite the official start of winter being only days away. Forecasters across the Great Plains predicted unusually warm weather Wednesday. Much of Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa and parts of Missouri could see record highs. The warmth comes with dangerous winds and threats of violent storms. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning in an area stretching from New Mexico to upper Michigan — including Wisconsin and Illinois. Gusts of more than 80 mph have been recorded in western Kansas and the Texas Panhandle. A National Weather Service site in Lamar, Colorado reported a 107 mph gust.