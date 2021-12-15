Rollins tells of threats as she readies for US attorney job

BOSTON (AP) — Rachael Rollins says she has endured racist and threatening messages as she prepares to become Massachusetts’ next U.S. attorney. Rollins, a Democrat, will be the first Black woman to serve in the role. Her nomination was confirmed by the U.S. Senate earlier this month after a contentious process and vote that split along party lines. During an interview with GBH News on Tuesday she said she has received calls with racial slurs as well as threats of violence and messages mentioning her children. Rollins defended her decision as Suffolk County district attorney not to prosecute low-level crimes, telling GBH that violent crime is down in Boston.