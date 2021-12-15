Russian convicted of killing that posed diplomatic issues

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — A Berlin court has convicted a Russian man of a killing in Germany’s capital two years ago that prosecutors say was ordered by Russia. The 2019 slaying of a 40-year-old Georgian citizen of Chechen ethnicity sparked outrage in Germany and inflamed diplomatic tensions between Berlin and Moscow. Berlin’s regional court found 56-year-old Vadim Krasikov guilty on Wednesday of murder and sentenced him to life in prison. Defense lawyers had asked the court to acquit their client, who claimed a case of mistaken identity. The Kremlin has called the allegations of Russian involvement “absolutely groundless.” that is customary in Germany.