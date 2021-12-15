San Francisco to require sick leave for nannies, gardeners

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nannies, house cleaners, gardeners and other San Francisco domestic workers must be given paid sick leave under a groundbreaking law approved by city leaders this week. The Board of Supervisors unanimously passed the legislation, which the San Francisco Chronicle says is the first of its kind in the U.S. The law would affect 10,000 people in a workforce that is typically low-paid and includes many women and immigrants. A second vote by the supervisors is needed for the measure to take effect, plus approval by Mayor London Breed. The city plans to hire a private company to administer the benefits program in a process that could take months.