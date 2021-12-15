Stocks fall on Wall Street ahead of Fed policy statement

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Stocks fell in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday as traders wait to hear from the Federal Reserve after its last policy meeting of the year. The Fed is widely expected to announce a faster pullback of its stimulus measures as inflationary pressures build. The S&P 500 fell 0.3%. The benchmark index is coming off two days of losses, pulling it a bit further below the record high it set last Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell less than 0.1% and the Nasdaq fell 0.9%. Retailers and other companies that rely on consumer spending fell broadly. Bond yields were steady.