Taiwan’s Tsai urges unity against rising authoritarianism

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Addressing a group of visiting French lawmakers, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen is calling for greater unity among democratic nations in the face of rising authoritarianism. Tsai on Thursday also said the self-governing island republic would take on greater responsibilities to contribute to regional and global peace and stability. The visit by the six members of the French National Assembly offers a valuable opportunity for Tsai to address an international political audience in the face of China’s efforts to isolate the island it claims as its own territory. Francois de Rugy, who heads the France-Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group, presented Tsai with a copy of a resolution passed by the Assembly supporting Taiwan’s participation in a range of international organizations.