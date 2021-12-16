27 feared dead in building fire in Osaka

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Twenty-seven people are feared dead after a fire broke out in a building in Osaka in western Japan, fire department officials say, and police are investigating arson as a possible cause. The fire started on the fourth floor of an eight-story building in a shopping and entertainment area on Friday, the Osaka city fire department said. Twenty-eight people were injured, 27 of whom were found in a state of cardiac arrest, officials said. The cause of the fire and other details were not immediately known.