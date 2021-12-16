At least 3 dead as strong typhoon pummels Philippines

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Officials say at least three people have been killed in the Philippines after a strong typhoon engulfed villages in floods, tore off roofs, toppled trees and knocked out power in southern and central island provinces, where more than 300,000 villagers had fled to safety before the onslaught. Typhoon Rai slightly weakened Friday a day after blowing ashore on the country’s southeastern coast but remained deadly and destructive with sustained winds of 155 kilometers (96 miles) per hour and gusts of up to 215 (133 mph) as it barreled westward toward western Palawan province before exiting into the South China Sea. It was one of the strongest typhoons to hit the country in years.