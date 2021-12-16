Chris Noth accused of sexual assaults; actor denies claims

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Sex and the City” actor Chris Noth has been accused of sexually assaulting two women, who shared their accounts with the trade publication The Hollywood Reporter. Noth denies the allegations, saying his interactions with the women in 2004 and 2015 were “consensual.” The actor isn’t under criminal investigation over the allegations. Noth questioned the timing of the allegations, which come days after he reprised his Mr. Big character in the “Sex and the City” sequel “And Just Like That…” One of the women said the new show prompted her to go public.