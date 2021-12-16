Elizabeth Holmes jurors hear different takes on her downfall

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jurors in the case of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes on Thursday heard starkly different interpretations of her motives and actions as her long-running criminal trial nears the finish line. A federal prosecutor cast Holmes as a desperate con artist who brazenly lied to get rich, while her lawyer depicted her as a well-meaning entrepreneur who never stopped trying to perfect Theranos’ blood-testing technology and deliver on her pledge to improve health care. The closing arguments are the final act in a three-month-old trial revolving around allegations that Holmes duped investors, business partners and patients while running Theranos. The case could be handed over to the jury Friday.