Hong Kong public gears up to vote amid new election laws

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong voters are preparing to vote for the first time this weekend since election laws were changed, amid a dearth of opposition candidates months after the city began cracking down on dissent. The legislative elections, to be held Sunday, come after Beijing in March passed a resolution for electoral reform in Hong Kong that gives Beijing more control over who is elected to the legislature and ensures that only “patriots” loyal to Beijing run the city. The new election rules have led to a lack of opposition candidates, and voter turnout is widely expected to be low.