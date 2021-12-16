More than 20 feared dead in building fire in Osaka

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — More than 20 people are feared dead after a fire broke out in a building in Osaka in western Japan, fire department officials say, and police are investigating arson as a possible cause. The fire started on the fourth floor of an eight-story building in a shopping and entertainment area on Friday, the Osaka city fire department said. Twenty-eight people were affected, 27 of whom were found in a state of cardiac arrest, officials said. All of them have since been taken to nearby hospitals, and three people were resuscitated, according to media reports. The cause of the fire and other details are not immediately known.