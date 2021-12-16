Powerful typhoon hits Philippines, nearly 100,000 evacuated

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful typhoon has slammed into the southeastern Philippines and is blowing across island provinces where nearly 100,000 people have been evacuated from high-risk areas that could be devastated by flash floods, landslides and tidal surges. Forecasters say Typhoon Rai, which had sustained winds of 115 miles per hour, blew into the Siargao Islands Thursday afternoon. Military and coast guard personnel are helping residents stranded by fast-rising waters. There are no immediate reports of casualties. Crowding in evacuation centers is complicating efforts to keep people safely distanced after authorities detected the country’s first infections caused by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.