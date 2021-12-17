Banks, technology stocks lead another decline on Wall Street

By DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writer

Banks and big technology stocks are leading another decline on Wall Street in afternoon trading Friday and every major index is on track for a weekly loss. Retailers and industrial companies also fell. The S&P 500 fell 0.9% and the Nasdaq fell 0.3%, while both are on track for their third weekly drop in the last four. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.4%. After pushing the S&P 500 to a record high last week, investors have been taking money off the table as the Federal Reserve moves to dial back stimulus and fight inflation.