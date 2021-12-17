Emirati mall, supermarket billionaire Majid Al Futtaim dies

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Emirati billionaire Majid Al Futtaim, who rose from working as a bank clerk to creating an eponymous business empire, including a massive Dubai mall with an indoor ski slope, has died. Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced Al Futtaim’s death on Friday in a post on Twitter, praising him as one of the sheikhdom’s “most important merchants.” A cause for his death wasn’t immediately announced. Nor was his age. However, prayers for him and his family had circulated on social media in recent days. Forbes estimated Al Futtaim’s net worth as over $4 billion.