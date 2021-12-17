Harvard drops standardized test requirement through 2026

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Students will be able to apply to Harvard University without submitting SAT or ACT scores for at least the next four years. Harvard announced the move Thursday amid concerns about students’ access to testing sites during the pandemic. It extends a policy many colleges have adopted during the pandemic and that a growing number are keeping for years to come. The University of Wisconsin announced last week that test scores will remain optional through the spring 2025 semester. Last month, Stanford University extended its policy through the 2022-23 school year. Miami University in Ohio recently extended a policy through spring 2023.