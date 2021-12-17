Kim Potter, who killed Daunte Wright, testifies at her trial

By AMY FORLITI and SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright has taken the stand at her manslaughter trial. Kim Potter has said she mistook her gun for her Taser when she shot the 20-year-old Wright during an April 11 traffic stop as she and other officers were trying to arrest him on an outstanding weapons possession warrant. Prosecutors have portrayed the former Brooklyn Center officer as experienced and trained in the use of a Taser. Potter’s lawyers say she simply made a mistake but would have been justified in shooting Wright even if she’d meant to because another officer was in danger. Potter’s testimony Friday came at the end of the second week of her trial.