Madagascar court jails 2 Frenchmen for plotting failed coup

By LAETITIA BEZAIN

Associated Press

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — A court in Madagascar has convicted two French citizens of having plotted a failed coup against President Andry Rajoelina and sentenced them to 10 years and 20 years of forced labor. At the end of a 10-day trial in Antananarivo, the capital, Paul Rafanoharana was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday. Philippe François was given a 10-year prison sentence. The two Frenchmen were arrested in July and accused, along with 18 other defendants, of endangering state security, criminal association and conspiracy to assassinate the president. Lawyers for the two said they will appeal.