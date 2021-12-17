McDonald’s to pay Black store owner $33.5M to end bias suit

CLEVELAND (AP) — McDonald’s will pay $33.5 million to a former baseball player who owns multiple franchises to end a lawsuit he brought against the company accusing it of racial discrimination. Herb Washington, who’s Black, owned more than a dozen restaurants in Ohio and Pennsylvania when he filed a lawsuit in February saying the company has treated white owners more favorably and denied him the opportunity to buy stores in more affluent communities. Cleveland.com reports McDonald’s said in a statement Thursday that the amount it was paying Washington was “no more” than the fair value of the franchises he owned.