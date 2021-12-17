Over Ethiopia’s objections, UN rights body examines conflict

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s main human rights body is opening a special session to discuss rights violations in conflict-torn Ethiopia. Many Western countries are trying to set up an international team of experts to boost scrutiny of the situation despite a lack of support from African nations and amid accusations from Ethiopia’s government that it’s politically motivated. The largely virtual one-day session of the Human Rights Council seeks to ratchet up international attention on a conflict that has left tens of thousands dead since fighting erupted 13 months ago between government forces and fighters from the Tigray region.