Polish charity near Belarus border protests police raid

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Catholic humanitarian group aiding migrants on Poland’s border with Belarus is protesting a recent police raid on their center as a case of intimidation. On Wednesday night the police questioned four volunteers and confiscated laptops and mobile phones from the aid center run by the Club of Catholic Intelligentsia outside the off-limits zone near the Belarus border. Thousands of Middle Eastern migrants have been trying to illegally cross into Poland and the European Union from Belarus. The police said Friday they suspect the volunteers may have violated laws which ban helping anyone to illegally cross Poland’s border. The police insist their action was necessary and professional. The charity group says its actions are all in line with the law.