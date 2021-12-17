Polish lawmakers overturn senate veto on disputed media law

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s lawmakers have overturned a Senate veto on a media bill seen as targeting a U.S.-owned television network’s ability to keep broadcasting news often critical of the right-wing government. The lower house, or Sejm, unexpectedly returned to the law that seemed to be put on freeze after the Senate rejected it in September. The lower house voted 229-212 Friday to reject the veto. The bill now needs approval from the Polish president to become law. It would prevent any non-European entity from owning more than a 49% stake in television or radio broadcasters in Poland. Its practical effect would be to force Discovery Inc., the U.S. owner of Poland’s largest private television network, TVN, to sell its Polish holdings.