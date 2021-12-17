Suspected arson in downtown Osaka building leaves 24 dead

By CHISATO TANAKA and MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — A fire that spread from a fourth-floor mental clinic in an eight-story building in downtown Osaka in western Japan has left 24 dead in what police are treating as a possible case of arson. Media reports say police are searching for a man who witnesses saw carrying a paper bag from which an unidentified liquid was dripping. Reports say the man could have been among the 24 dead. Police have declined to confirm those reports. Fire officials who reached the building found 27 people in a state of cardiac arrest, and three were resuscitated. People on other floors of the building are believed to have been safely evacuated.