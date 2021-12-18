Cyprus beefs up COVID-19 screening for all travelers from UK

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus has toughened COVID-19 screening for all travelers from the U.K. over age 12, including requiring them to quarantine until results are in from a lab test performed at the airport. Cyprus’ Health Ministry on Saturday cited Britain’s “drastic increase” in omicron variant cases as the reason for the stepped-up measures. Under the new rules, arriving passengers who test positive at Cyprus’ airport must remain in isolation until Health Ministry officials contact them with instructions. At the airport, passengers also will receive five rapid test kits that they must use during their stays on the Mediterranean island. The travel rules apply to U.K. passengers whether or not they’ve been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19.