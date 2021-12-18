Gas explosion in sewer kills 10 in southern Pakistan city

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a powerful gas explosion in a sewage system in a southern Pakistan city has killed at least 10 people and injured 13 others. A police spokesman said the blast Saturday was apparently caused when something ignited gas that had accumulated in the sewer beneath a bank building. The explosion happened in a neighborhood of the port city of Karachi. He said it was not yet clear what ignited the gas but a team of explosives experts had been summoned to investigate. A doctor at a trauma center said 10 people were killed and 13 others were inured, at least three critically.